The Executive Centre invests ₹100 crore in H1 2023 in India

June 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The company said it would invest and expand more in the second half this year. 

The Hindu Bureau

Between the return to office trend, changes in the global political climate and the volatility in the financial markets, the flexible workspace industry has had many catalysts accelerating demand, says Nidhi Marwah.

The Executive Centre (TEC), a premium flexible workspace provider, said it has invested more than ₹100 crore in the first half of 2023 and has signed eight new centres in India.

These new centres are located at Helios Business Park, Bengaluru, DLF Centre, Connaught Place, New Delhi, One Horizon Centre and DLF Downtown in Gurugram, FIFC in Mumbai, Salarpuria Knowledge City, RMZ Nexity in Hyderabad, Prestige Palladium Bayan, Chennai. These centres are located in grade A office spaces, adding 2 lakh sqft and 2,200 workstations to the company’s existing portfolio.

Nidhi Marwah, Group Managing Director South Asia and Middle East, The Executive Centre said “Between the return to office trend, changes in the global political climate and the volatility in the financial markets, the flexible workspace industry has had many catalysts accelerating demand.” 

“The industry in India is accelerating and exceeding all industry projections, especially with demand from sectors such as IT/ITES, banking, and healthcare,” she said.

