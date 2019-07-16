The best is yet to come: Premji

Wipro’s best is yet to come and the company will continually transform to scale new heights as the world changes, while remaining firmly committed to its values, said chairman Azim Premji in his farewell address here on Tuesday.

Wipro was making significant investments in digital, cloud, engineering services and cybersecurity as it was all set to outshine its previous performances, he said.

Digital technologies

Transformative digital technologies are emerging at an unprecedented rate and technology is becoming part of the core for all products and services, he added. Established business models are being challenged to give way to the new, he said, emphasising the importance of changing and reinventing.

“We have evolved by constantly re-inventing ourselves and creating newer opportunities. This has been possible because of the dedication and hard work of Wiproites and our absolute commitment to our values, which we call the spirit of Wipro,” Mr. Premji said.

Based on clients’ needs, Wipro had sharpened its strategy into four pillars — business reimagination, engineering transformation and modernisation, connected intelligence and trust.

To build the capabilities needed to deliver these strategies, the firm had been investing significantly in four areas — digital, cloud, engineering services and cybersecurity, he said.

After leading the company for more than half a century, Mr. Premji will pass the baton over to his son Rishad Premji by the end of this month.

“ I am pleased to share that [Mr.] Rishad Premji, chief strategy officer and member of the board, will take over as the executive chairman of Wipro Limited with effect from July 31, 2019,’’ Mr. Premji said in his address.

However, Mr. Premji will continue to serve on the board of Wipro as a non-executive director and founder-chairman.

Tracing Wipro’s journey in the last seven decades from a small vegetable oil company to a leading information technology company, Mr. Premji said, this was possible because of the company’s constant focus on re-inventing itself.