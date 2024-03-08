GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Ayurved Experience raised over $41 million

March 08, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jungle Ventures, Singapore-based VC firm focussed on early-growth stage companies in India and Southeast Asia, said it had made an investment into global D2C Ayurveda brand, The Ayurveda Experience (TAE).

The new investment, led by Jungle with participation from SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital and Sharrp Ventures (Mariwala Family Office), has pushed the total amount raised by the company to over $41 million (₹342 crore).

Today, TAE sells products in 20 countries including India, with over 97% of its customers purchasing. The Ayurveda Experience products directly from its own app and website.  

Rishabh Chopra, Founder and CEO, The Ayurveda Experience said, “These funds will be deployed to further fortify the group’s R&D, supply chain and manufacturing strength, explore and scale newer avenues for distribution.”

“Significant investment will be channeled into innovative content and technologies for enhancing user engagement across our platform and driving innovations across the supply chain. We are focused towards optimizing the fundamentals of the business with a long-term view to build a sturdy, sustainable business. We thank all our new and existing partners for supporting us in our journey.,” he said. 

Arpit Beri, Partner, Jungle Ventures said, “ As India continues to assert itself on the global stage, a distinctive opportunity arises for our entrepreneurs to establish global brands with uniquely Indian flavors. The remarkable accomplishments of TAE’s team, achieving a sizeable scale with minimal resources are truly commendable.”

