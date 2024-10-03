ADVERTISEMENT

Thar ROXX opens with 176218 bookings in 1 hour says M&M

Published - October 03, 2024 02:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

Deliveries of the Thar ROXX will commence on the Dasara

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday (October 3, 2024) said its newly introduced Thar ROXX the 5-door SUV has registered 176218 bookings within 60 minutes of booking commencement at 11 a.m.

“The unprecedented response reflects the broad appeal of Thar ROXX, captivating customers nationwide. With its head-turning design, refined driving experience, powerful performance, unmatched off-roading capability, top-tier safety features, spacious interiors, and advanced technology,” the company said in a statement.

“Thar ROXX continues to set new benchmarks as a category disruptor in the SUV segment,” it added.

Deliveries of the Thar ROXX will commence on the Dasara. 

“As deliveries begin, Mahindra will inform customers about their tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks. Bookings for the Thar ROXX remain open at all authorised Mahindra dealerships and Mahindra website,” the company said. 

