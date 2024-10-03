Thar ROXX opens with 176218 bookings in 1 hour says M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday (October 3, 2024) said its newly introduced Thar ROXX the 5-door SUV has registered 176218 bookings within 60 minutes of booking commencement at 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unprecedented response reflects the broad appeal of Thar ROXX, captivating customers nationwide. With its head-turning design, refined driving experience, powerful performance, unmatched off-roading capability, top-tier safety features, spacious interiors, and advanced technology,” the company said in a statement.

“Thar ROXX continues to set new benchmarks as a category disruptor in the SUV segment,” it added.

Deliveries of the Thar ROXX will commence on the Dasara.

“As deliveries begin, Mahindra will inform customers about their tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks. Bookings for the Thar ROXX remain open at all authorised Mahindra dealerships and Mahindra website,” the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.