GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thar ROXX opens with 176218 bookings in 1 hour says M&M

Deliveries of the Thar ROXX will commence on the Dasara

Published - October 03, 2024 02:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday (October 3, 2024) said its newly introduced Thar ROXX the 5-door SUV has registered 176218 bookings within 60 minutes of booking commencement at 11 a.m.

“The unprecedented response reflects the broad appeal of Thar ROXX, captivating customers nationwide. With its head-turning design, refined driving experience, powerful performance, unmatched off-roading capability, top-tier safety features, spacious interiors, and advanced technology,” the company said in a statement.

“Thar ROXX continues to set new benchmarks as a category disruptor in the SUV segment,” it added.

Deliveries of the Thar ROXX will commence on the Dasara. 

“As deliveries begin, Mahindra will inform customers about their tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks. Bookings for the Thar ROXX remain open at all authorised Mahindra dealerships and Mahindra website,” the company said. 

Published - October 03, 2024 02:05 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.