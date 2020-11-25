Business

Thar gets four-star Global NCAP safety rating

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said that its sport utility vehicle Thar had been awarded a four-star safety rating by Global NCAP. “The all-new Thar has set a new benchmark in safety with the highest-ever rating for a body-on-frame SUV tested by Global NCAP so far. The Thar has scored the highest for child safety in cars tested by Global NCAP so far,” the company said in a statement. The official Global NCAP test for the all-new Thar was conducted in Germany recently.


