April 09, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (TFL) announced a successful post-renovation salt harvest at its Mullakad solar salt pan, months after the devastating December rains in southern TN.

This marks a milestone following extensive reconstruction, the company said in a statement.

Besides soda ash, TFL co-produces ammonium chloride fertiliser. Major raw materials, ammonia and carbon di-oxide gas, are received from SPIC through pipelines and locally produced salt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.