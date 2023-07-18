ADVERTISEMENT

Textiles ministry reopens PLI portal for MMF sector

July 18, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Textiles has decided to re-open the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme portal till August 31 and has invited applications from companies interested in investing in man-made fibres (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textile sectors. The ministry said in a press release that the decision was taken based on repeated requests from the industry. All the terms and conditions notified earlier through notifications and guidelines would be applicable, the ministry added.

