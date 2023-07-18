HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Textiles ministry reopens PLI portal for MMF sector

July 18, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Textiles has decided to re-open the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme portal till August 31 and has invited applications from companies interested in investing in man-made fibres (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textile sectors. The ministry said in a press release that the decision was taken based on repeated requests from the industry. All the terms and conditions notified earlier through notifications and guidelines would be applicable, the ministry added.

Related Topics

textile and clothing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.