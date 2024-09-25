ADVERTISEMENT

Textiles Ministry notifies QC order for medical products

Published - September 25, 2024 09:28 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Textiles has notified the Medical Textiles (Quality Control) Order, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official press release, the Quality Control Order will come into effect from October 1, 2024. This regulation establishes quality standards for critical medical textile products, including sanitary napkins, baby diapers, reusable sanitary pads, and dental bibs.

Compliance with these standards will be legally required. Since the small-scale enterprises and self help groups will face challenges, they are exempted from the QCO, the Ministry said.

All products falling under this QCO will require a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licence to manufacture, import, distribution, sell, hire, lease, store, or display products for sale, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US