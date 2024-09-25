GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Textiles Ministry notifies QC order for medical products

Published - September 25, 2024 09:28 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Textiles has notified the Medical Textiles (Quality Control) Order, 2023.

According to an official press release, the Quality Control Order will come into effect from October 1, 2024. This regulation establishes quality standards for critical medical textile products, including sanitary napkins, baby diapers, reusable sanitary pads, and dental bibs.

Compliance with these standards will be legally required. Since the small-scale enterprises and self help groups will face challenges, they are exempted from the QCO, the Ministry said.

All products falling under this QCO will require a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licence to manufacture, import, distribution, sell, hire, lease, store, or display products for sale, it added.

