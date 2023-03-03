ADVERTISEMENT

Textiles ministry invites implementing partners for training scheme

March 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Textiles has called for applications for implementing partners for its Samarth scheme, which will be on till the end of March 2024.

The ministry has opened a window for the implementing partners – industries and industrial associations – to register before March 14, 2023.

Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said on Friday that nearly 1.50 lakh persons, 86% of whom were women, had been trained under the scheme so far and 70% of them were placed in the organised sector. The scheme, which covers the entire textile value chain except for spinning and weaving, aims to train a total of 3.47 lakh people by March next year.

A candidate can get trained in any of the 184 courses for entry level or upskilling. More than 100 implementing partners are active now, training almost 25,000 people. About 70% of those trained were in the garment sector. There were separate training schemes for the weaving and spinning sectors, she said.

