Textiles ministry invites implementing partners for training scheme

March 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Ministry of Textiles has called for applications for implementing partners for its Samarth scheme, which will be on till the end of March 2024.

The ministry has opened a window for the implementing partners – industries and industrial associations – to register before March 14, 2023.

Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said on Friday that nearly 1.50 lakh persons, 86% of whom were women, had been trained under the scheme so far and 70% of them were placed in the organised sector. The scheme, which covers the entire textile value chain except for spinning and weaving, aims to train a total of 3.47 lakh people by March next year.

A candidate can get trained in any of the 184 courses for entry level or upskilling. More than 100 implementing partners are active now, training almost 25,000 people. About 70% of those trained were in the garment sector. There were separate training schemes for the weaving and spinning sectors, she said.