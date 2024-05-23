Textile industry seeks measures to make available raw material at competitive prices

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has urged the government to ensure availability of cotton and manmade fibre (MMF) at internationally-competitive prices to propel the Indian textile industry towards the target of $350 billion by 2030.

The government should remove import duty from all varieties of cotton, including cotton waste, and increase cotton productivity with a focus on specialised seed varieties. On the MMF front, it should exempt all fibres and yarns that are not available domestically from the scope of Quality Control Orders (QCOs). It should also exempt inputs imported by Advance Authorisation holders, EoU and SEZ units from the mandatory QCOs issued by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (for polyester fibre/filament/yarn) on the lines of exemption provided for QCOs by the Ministry of Textiles.

“The Indian textile industry has the required capacities and skills to grow. Raw material availability at internationally competing prices can address the present stagnation in the industry and help growth of the industry,”said Rakesh Mehra, chairman CITI.

