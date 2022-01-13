Business

‘Textile exports rose 41% in April-Dec.’

Textile exports grew 41 % during April-December 2021 over the year-earlier period.

A press release from the Ministry of Textiles said the 2020-2021 fiscal saw a deceleration in textile exports as the pandemic had disrupted supply chain and demand.

However, the 2021-2022 financial year shows signs of recovery. During April-December 2021, the total exports of textiles, apparel and handicrafts were worth $29.8 billion compared with $ 21.2 for the same period of the previous year. The exports were higher by 14.6% compared with April-December 2019, which was the pre-pandemic period.

The government had set export target of $44 billion for textiles and garments for 2021-2022 and already 68% of the target had been met. The industry is hopeful of meeting the export target this financial year, the release said.


