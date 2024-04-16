GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Textile, apparel exports register growth in March

April 16, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Cotton yarn, fabrics and made-up exports increased 6.78% in March from the year-earlier period. 

Cotton yarn, fabrics and made-up exports increased 6.78% in March from the year-earlier period.  | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Textile and apparel exports, which were under stress for more than a year, grew 6.91 % year-on year in March. However, for the financial year 2023-2024, the exports contracted 3.24% from the year-earlier period.

Cotton yarn, fabrics and made-up exports increased 6.78 % in March from the year-earlier period. For FY 24, these saw a 6.71 % increase year-on-year.

Apparel exports, which went up 1.7 % in last month compared with March 2023, suffered a 10.25% decline in fiscal 2023-2024 from 2022-2023.

According to Sunil Patwari, chairman of the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, the growth of cotton textiles last financial year despite geo-strategic challenges showed the resilience of the Indian textile industry. The new government to be formed at the Centre should address issues such as cotton prices and preferential access in key markets to sustain the growth, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.