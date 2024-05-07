ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla’s sales China-made EV sales fall sharply in April

May 07, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - BEIJING

Tesla sold 62,167 China-made electric vehicles in April, down 18% from a year earlier

Reuters

Visitors look at a Tesla Model 3 car in a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle maker in Beijing. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. automaker Tesla sold 62,167 China-made electric vehicles in April, down 18% from a year earlier, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on May 7. The deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles slid 30.2% from March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla's China-made cars are also exported to various markets including Europe and the CPCA didn't provide a breakdown of Tesla exports by destination. These numbers are a prelude to full data for April due out later this week.

The sharp slide contrasts with rising EV sales in China, although it is at the slowest pace in a year in the first quarter, amid slowing demand and a ferocious price war.

ADVERTISEMENT

China's new-energy vehicle sales including battery-powered EVs and plug-in hybrids were estimated to hit 8,00,000 units in April, up 33% on the year and a 2% drop from the month before, according to CPCA data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tesla's biggest Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineups of EVs and plug-in hybrids, sold 3,12,048 passenger vehicles in April, up 48.97% year-on-year and a 3.5% increase from March.

Tesla saw first-quarter vehicle deliveries fall for the first time in nearly four years. The company began the second quarter announcing layoffs of more than 10% of its global workforce and slashing vehicle prices in major markets including the United States, China and Europe.

Tesla's deliveries of China-made EVs skidded 19% year-on-year in February before edging up 0.2% in March, but the decline in tandem with a 25% slide in overall EV sales in China in February was partly due to shifted timings of the Chinese Lunar New Year that fell in February this year instead of January.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US