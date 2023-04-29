HamberMenu
Tesla Power USA inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pumps

The partnership will enable Tesla Power to sell and service batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, the U.S.-based firm said in a statement

April 29, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Executive Director, I/C (RS-NE), Vigyan Kumar (2R), and other officials during the announcement of a strategic alliance between Tesla Power USA and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for battery distribution and sales, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Executive Director, I/C (RS-NE), Vigyan Kumar (2R), and other officials during the announcement of a strategic alliance between Tesla Power USA and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for battery distribution and sales, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tesla Power USA on April 27 said it has inked an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to sell and service batteries at the state-owned firm's petrol pumps.

The partnership will enable Tesla Power to sell and service batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, the U.S.-based firm said in a statement.

ALSO READ
Tesla & India: Why has Elon Musk’s car not hit Indian roads yet?

"This will be the first national-level tie-up with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for battery distribution. To start with, Tesla Power USA batteries will be available at the select IOCL fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region, which will be subsequently expanded to other states," it added.

Kavinder Khurana, MD, Tesla Power USA, said his company currently has over 5,000 distribution points in India and aims to double it in 2023. The addition of IOCL petrol pumps can potentially offer Tesla Power USA a distribution reach of over 40,000-mark.

Also Read | Tesla won’t manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars: Elon Musk

