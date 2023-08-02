TERI, Shell report calls for concrete action plan to reduce emission

August 02, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

A joint report by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and Shell titled “India transforming to a net-zero emission energy system: A call to action to 2030” has highlighted the need for increasing electrification in ‘energy end use’ sectors and meeting electricity demand increasingly from non-fossil sources. These are among other measures that India should adopt to meet its 2030 commitments towards its 2070 Net Zero Emissions goal, according to the report.

India has been urged to develop low-carbon alternatives such as hydrogen and biofuels for hard-to-electrify segments, deploy digital solutions to enable low-carbon alternatives and support circular economy business models to drive resource efficiency.

Besides there is a need to create an enabling environment for planning, establishing and scaling up carbon removals after 2030 to address the most expensive and hardest-to-abate residual emissions, as per the report.

The report further emphasises the need for policy interventions, technological advancements, and behavioural changes to facilitate the transition towards more-sustainable energy practices.

It also highlights the new economic and business opportunities for India to position itself as a leader and to leapfrog to more energy and emissions-efficient technologies and solutions.

Nitin Prasad, Chairman, Shell Group of Companies in India, said, “The report explores pathways for India until 2030 to achieve its commitments, emphasising the pivotal role of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and electrification in its decarbonisation efforts.”

Vibha Dhawan, Director, TERI, said, “India possesses a remarkable prospect to establish itself as a prominent global front-runner in low-carbon technologies and solutions.”

“To seize this opportunity, India must give paramount importance to establishing a conducive regulatory framework that promotes growth and encourages innovation. In addition, businesses and companies must play an active role in supporting India’s ambition of achieving net-zero emissions,” Dr. Dhawan said.

