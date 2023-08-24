ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis icon Rafael Nadal is Infosys’ brand ambassador

August 24, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Infosys has roped in tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador for brand Infosys and its Digital Innovation.

As the digital innovation partner for the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame, brand Infosys has helped reimagine the tennis ecosystem for a billion fans globally leveraging AI, cloud, data analytics and digital experiences, said a company communique.

Infosys has pioneered video and stats analysis platforms for players and coaches to revolutionise training, bolstered match analysis with AI-assisted journalism platforms for broadcasters to post engaging content and introduced new ways for fans to engage with the game, it claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal, said, “Infosys has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and truly empowered all players on the tour with analytics that they could have only dreamt of a few years ago.’‘

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US