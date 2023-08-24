HamberMenu
Tennis icon Rafael Nadal is Infosys’ brand ambassador

August 24, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Infosys has roped in tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador for brand Infosys and its Digital Innovation.

As the digital innovation partner for the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame, brand Infosys has helped reimagine the tennis ecosystem for a billion fans globally leveraging AI, cloud, data analytics and digital experiences, said a company communique.

Infosys has pioneered video and stats analysis platforms for players and coaches to revolutionise training, bolstered match analysis with AI-assisted journalism platforms for broadcasters to post engaging content and introduced new ways for fans to engage with the game, it claimed.

Rafael Nadal, said, “Infosys has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and truly empowered all players on the tour with analytics that they could have only dreamt of a few years ago.’‘

