Temenos, Bahwan CyberTek sign exclusive pact to expand market reach

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 07, 2022 18:47 IST

Global banking platform Temenos and global digital transformation company Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) have signed a deal on Wednesday to scale up former’s operations in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.

As part of the agreement, BCT would market, implement and support all Temenos products and solutions in these countries. The agreement is exclusive for seven years and signals Temenos’ commitment to long-term growth in the region, it said in a statement.

S. Durgaprasad, co-founder, Director & Group CEO, BCT said that this partnership with Temenos would increase BCT’s visibility and reach in the banking industry.

“By joining forces with BCT, we will deliver more value to our clients empowering them to build new business models, new banking services and offer superior customer experiences,” said Erich Gerber, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos.

