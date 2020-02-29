Teleport eyes raising volume from India by 30%

MUMBAI

Firm to transport goods to SE Asia

Teleport, formerly RedCargo Logistics, the wholly owned subsidiary of AirAsia Group Berhad, is expanding its presence in India to move goods and e-commerce consignments to anywhere in southeast Asia and beyond. The Indian arm of Teleport, a joint venture with Zeal Global Services Pvt. Ltd., has announced plans to increase cargo volume from India by about 30% in a few months.

“We are currently doing about 700 tonnes per month and this is volume is expected to go up to 900 tonnes per month from May 2020 onwards when we will have additional capacity made available from India,” Vishal Sharma, country head India, Teleport, said in an interview.

Currently, Teleport provides access to its customers from eight of India’s 10 busiest airports into AirAsia’s network of over 150 destinations across Asia Pacific.

Consignments are transported in the bellies of Air Asia passenger jets and Teleport plans to expand by adding more stations and increasing frequency.

“We are adding Goa shortly. Currently, we are providing services from eight airports in India. Since AirAsia is adding wide body aircraft at Ahmedabad other than Delhi, we will get more capacity,” Mr. Sharma said.

The company carries all types of commodities like pharmaceuticals, leather, perishables, automotive parts and garments from India.