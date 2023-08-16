Telecom services industry revenue to see 7-9% growth in FY24, capex to touch ₹70,000 cr.: ICRA

August 16, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The telecom services industry is expected to post a moderate revenue growth of 7-9% in FY24, due to muted average revenue per user (ARPU) expansion in the absence of tariff hikes in the near-term, ICRA said.

The industry has been “upfronting” 5G capex (capital expenditure) and ICRA foresees sectoral capex at about ₹70,000 crore for FY24, within an overall spend of about ₹3 lakh crore over the next 4-5 years.

ICRA believes that the ongoing 5G roll-out entails densification of the network and sizable deployment of fibre, which is likely to increase the capex intensity in the near to medium term.

This would keep debt levels elevated at about ₹6.1-6.2 lakh crore as on March 2024 (as against ₹6.3 lakh crore as on March 31, 2023).

“ICRA expects the telecom services industry to report moderate revenue growth of around 7-9% in FY2024 over FY2023, owing to muted average revenue per user (ARPU) expansion in the absence of tariff hikes in the near-term,” ICRA said in a release.

Ankit Jain, V-P and Sector Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA, noted that three telcos had together achieved almost 75-80% penetration of 4G subscribers (about 800 million 4G subscribers) and hence the upgradation of subscribers had largely plateaued.

Moreover, the 5G services introduced by the telcos had not been monetised and there were no 5G specific plans, which could otherwise have boosted ARPU levels. “These factors, combined with the absence of tariff hikes, are likely to result in a moderation in ARPU growth,” Mr. Jain added.

ICRA expects industry ARPU (average realisation per consumer) to improve to ₹182-185 for FY24 from ₹175 a year earlier.

“Consequently, the industry is expected to report a year-on-year revenue growth of 7-9% in FY24. Industry consolidated revenues are expected at about ₹2.9-3 lakh crore with OPBDITA of about ₹1.5-1.6 lakh crore for FY24,” according to Mr. Jain.

The revenue and OPBDITA (operating profit before depreciation, interest and taxes) growth thereafter is expected to be driven by the next round of tariff hikes and monetisation of 5G services, along with growth in the non-telco business.

ICRA sees telcos front-loading the capex in FY24 and FY25 causing the capex intensity to peak during this period and moderate thereafter.

Apart from setting 5G network sites, the telcos are also increasing their spends on fiberisation as full-scale 5G deployment will entail densification of network and thus sizeable investments in the same.

The next phase of growth might kick in for the telcos when more subscribers join the 5G bandwagon, and telcos monetise this by releasing 5G-specific plans.

At the same time, increasing diversification by way of higher revenue share from enterprise business, digital services, fixed broadband services, cloud services, data centres, among others is likely to fuel future growth.