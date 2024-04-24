Telecom service sector's AGR up 1.8% to ₹67,835 crore in December 2023 quarter: Trai data

April 24, 2024 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector rose 1.88% on a sequential basis to ₹67,835 crore in the December 2023 quarter, according to telecom regulator Trai's data.

Seen year-on-year, the AGR (earned by telcos from the sale of telecom services and other stipulated items) increased by 7.84%.

"Gross Revenue (GR), Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector for the quarter ended December 2023 have been ₹84,500 crore, ₹81,101 crore and ₹67,835 crore, respectively. GR increased by 2.13%, ApGR increased by 1.70% and AGR increased by 1.88% in the quarter ended December 2023, as compared to the previous quarter," Trai's latest report 'Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators' showed.

Access services accounted for 82 % of the total adjusted gross revenue of telecom services.

"In Access services, Gross Revenue (GR), Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR), Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), License Fee, Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) and Pass Through Charges increased by 2.47%, 2.53%, 2.38%, 2.37%, 1.11% and 1.78%, respectively, in quarter ended December 2023," the report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said.

In the access services category, Bharti Airtel’s AGR increased 3.2% quarter-on-quarter to about ₹20,480.6 crore in the December quarter. The growth year-on-year worked out to 11.98%.

For Reliance Jio, the AGR climbed 2.7% sequentially to ₹24,862.85 crore, while the year-on-year growth came in at 10%.

Vodafone Idea - now flush with funds after completing its ₹18,000-crore follow-on public offer - saw its AGR dipping 0.65% sequentially to about 7,459 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

"Public Sector Undertakings' share in the Access AGR of telecom services is 3.87% in the quarter ended December 2023," Trai report said.

