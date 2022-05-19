Telecom Minister successfully tests India’s first 5G audio and video call

Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday successfully tested India's first 5G audio and video call, for which entire network has been designed and developed in India, at IIT Madras.

“Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end-to-end network is designed and developed in India," Mr. Vaishnaw posted on social media network Koo.

The Minister on Thursday visited India’s first 5G testbed, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and will enable start-ups and industry players to test their products locally.

According to an official statement, the engineers at the testbed explained the design of the various subsystems which have all been designed and developed indigenously to the minister.

“He expressed his happiness at the complex systems developed by Young India and placing India on the Global Map in the Telecom Space. He also witnessed the Indigenous 5G Solution and received the first 5G VoNR audio and video call,” it added.

The statement said this is the first step towards making the solution, which meets India’s needs indigenously and securely, feasible commercially. Over the next few months, it has the potential to go global, it added.

“This is the realisation of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision. His vision is to have our own 4G, 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India and made for the world. We have to win the world with this entire technology stack,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.