Telecom department directs officials not to take act against telcos on non-payment of dues

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have communicated to the department that they will not pay AGR dues of ₹88,624 crore and wait for the outcome of modification petition listed for hearing before the SC./ File photo

The Licensing Finance Policy Wing of the Telecom Department on Thursday directed all departments concerned to not take any coercive action against telecom operators if they fail to clear AGR dues as per the Supreme Court order until further orders.

“The Director of Licensing Finance Policy Wing has issued direction that concerned departments should not take any coercive action against the licensees in case they fail to comply with the Supreme Court order, until further orders,” an official source told PTI.

The direction has been issued following approval of the member finance, who heads all DoT departments that deal in matters related to revenue.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have communicated to the telecom department that they will not pay AGR dues of ₹88,624 crore, the deadline for which ends on Thursday, and will wait for the outcome of modification petition listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week, according to official sources.

The apex court has set January 23 as the deadline to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Comments
