‘Telcos want to fork out an extra ₹100 from subscribers in 2024’

January 06, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indian telecom companies are eyeing higher average revenue per user (ARPU) this year to fetch an additional ₹100 per subscriber this year, reckoned Peeyush Vaish, TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications) Industry leader at Deloitte India.

To enhance ARPUs, telcos may discontinue some existing base tariff plans and introduce new and re-bundled products, he said. “Telcos got smarter, cut down bottom plans of ₹40-₹50 earlier and were able to push up their ARPUs between ₹120 and ₹200 on average. Tariffs may gradually see an upward shift as they may continue to kill base plans expecting to get another ₹100,’‘ Mr. Vaish observed.

India’s telecom sector has been booming post pandemic and the outlook for this year continues to look good, he said.

Telcos are currently enjoying an ARPU of about ₹200, although 5G has not yet started touching their toplines. CRISIL Ratings had earlier predicted that the ARPUs of Indian telcos would increase by 8% to 10% to ₹190 during this fiscal. Telcos require an ARPU between ₹270-300 over the next three years to realise their investments in building 5G networks. Currently, ARPUs in India range between ₹140-200 compared with global average of ₹600-850, while it is ₹580 in China, as per industry experts.

“I am very bullish on the telecom space. The industry is certainly out of the woods. India will define the use cases of 5G and the country will make money out of it as well. With 5G, the quality of handsets in the country is also going up,’‘ Mr. Vaish said.

‘BSNL will make a comeback’

Mr. Vaish believes the “Government seems serious about BSNL’s revival and is therefore heavily investing in it. If the governance is right, the market direction is properly set and leadership is strengthened, the turnaround of BSNL will be quick ,’‘ he added.

Government-owned BSNL, was once a ‘Navaratna’ profit-making firm, and Mr. Vaish believes there is “ample space” for more telecom operators in India.