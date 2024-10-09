ADVERTISEMENT

Telcos monthly average revenue per user climbs 8% to ₹157.45 in Jun quarter: TRAI

Updated - October 09, 2024 11:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Telecom sector shows growth with rising ARPU, AGR, and subscriber base, led by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel

PTI

Facebook/@TRAI

In signs of improving financial metrics of telecom firms, the monthly average revenue for mobile services rose over 8% year-on-year to ₹157.45 per user in the quarter ended June 2024, according to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless service stood at ₹153.54 in the January-March period, thus translating into a 2.55% sequential increase. In its quarterly performance indicator report, TRAI said the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector for the reporting quarter increased by 0.13% on a quarterly basis to ₹70,555 crore. On a year-on-year basis, AGR grew by 7.51 per cent.

TRAI releases consultation paper on formulating digital radio broadcast policy for private radio broadcasters

Telephone subscribers increase

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased to 1,205.64 million against 1,199.28 million in the previous quarter, registering a growth of 0.53%. Wireline subscriptions came in at 35.11 million, an uptick of 15.81% on an annual basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a net rise of 5.04 million subscribers during the quarter, the total wireless subscriber base increased 0.43% quarter-on-quarter to 1,170.53 million at the end of June 2024 from 1,165.49 million at the end of March 2024. The wireless subscriptions grew 2.36% year-on-year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wireline tele density increased from 2.41% at the end of March 2024 to 2.50% at the end of June 2024. Wireless tele density rose 0.21% quarter-on-quarter to 83.45% at the end of June 2024 compared to 83.27%. The overall tele density in India increased to 85.95% quarter-on-quarter from 85.69%.

TRAI orders telcos to make spam reporting convenient

Internet subscribers increase

While rural tele density advanced to 59.65% in June against 59.19% in March, urban teledensity declined from 133.72% to 133.46%. The total number of internet subscribers grew 1.59% quarter-on-quarter to 969.60 million as of June 2024. The internet subscriber base includes 28.85 million narrowband subscribers and 940.75 million broadband users.

Reliance Jio witnessed the highest 9.18% increase in subscriber base to 489.72 million. Bharti Airtel’s user base rose 4.42% to 398.07 million. Troubled telco Vodafone Idea’s subscription declined by 5.30% to 218.12 million.

State-owned BSNL and MTNL saw a drop of 13.16% and 4.88% in subscriber base, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US