Telcos knock on Centre’s door for relief

Firms including Jio seek cut in levies, doubling of tenure for spectrum to ensure sustainable growth

The telecom industry has yet again made a strong pitch to the government for “fundamental financial reforms” to ensure sustained and orderly growth of the sector.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), whose members include Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, has written to the Department of Telecom seeking reduction in levies, doubling the tenure of all auctioned spectrum and reducing compliances to bare minimum, while noting that reforms in the sector had been delayed for one reason or the other.

The letter comes amid ongoing concerns over the survival of Vodafone Idea in the absence of support from the government.

In the letter dated August 17, which has also been marked to the Ministry of Finance, the industry body stated that the Indian telecom sector remains one of the most heavily taxed. “The government needs to recognise that the current revenue sharing regime of around 32% of revenue outgo as taxes and levies is unsustainable and will always be detrimental to the growth of the industry due to perennial lack of surplus cash to reinvest,” COAI said.

It urged the government to “considerably reduce” the burden of regulatory taxes and levies by overhauling their structure via measures such as: reducing licence fee from 3% to 1% of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) for all service providers to cover administrative and regulatory costs in line with international practices; reducing the present 5% of AGR USOF (Universal Service Obligation Fund) Contribution for all providers to 1%; incentivising service providers with reduced USO levies for additional coverage of villages; and reducing the weighted average Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) by 3% for all providers.

Pitching for increased spectrum tenure, reasonable reserve prices and easier payment terms, the COAI said that the past cycle of spectrum renewal along with the increased competition and technology upgradation had considerably impacted the sector’s finances. However, the industry is not yet done with spectrum acquisition, especially given the upcoming roll-out of 5G services.

“Thus, massive additional financial burden is yet to be incurred, therefore the government should reduce it [on] one hand by adopting a reasonable reserve price and also consider major reforms like increasing the tenure of existing and future spectrum holdings and providing a 7- to 10-year moratorium for both present and future payments,” the COAI said.

The industry body has sought a doubling of the tenure of all auctioned spectrum holdings, both existing and future, from the current 20 years to 40 years, “without seeking any additional amounts”.

It added that there is an urgent need to review the AGR definition on a prospective basis and ensure that only telecom revenue from customers is considered for the purpose of levying license fee.

“Early completion of TRAI consultation on floor tariffs for data as this is a critical issue for the industry... Dispense with the requirement of bank guarantees (BGs) immediately and all BGs available with the Department may be discharged forthwith... There is a need to review and reduce to bare minimum the compliance, approval and audit requirements by replacing the same with self-certification / exceptional audits and rationalised penalties,” it added.