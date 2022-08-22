Tejal Patil is Wipro’s General Counsel

August 22, 2022 23:15 IST

Bengaluru

Wipro has appointed Tejal Patil, who has nearly three decades of experience in legal, governance, and compliance across Asia Pacific, as its General Counsel.

In her role as General Counsel for Wipro, Ms. Patil will head the Legal & Compliance, Global Data Privacy and Government Affairs functions, the company said in a statement.

Prior to this engagement, she worked at General Electric for 18 years, where she played key roles as the General Counsel for various businesses such as GE Consumer and Industrial, GE Aviation, and GE Healthcare. She would also be part of the Wipro Executive Council, Wipro said on Monday.

