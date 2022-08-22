Tejal Patil is Wipro’s General Counsel
Bengaluru
Wipro has appointed Tejal Patil, who has nearly three decades of experience in legal, governance, and compliance across Asia Pacific, as its General Counsel.
In her role as General Counsel for Wipro, Ms. Patil will head the Legal & Compliance, Global Data Privacy and Government Affairs functions, the company said in a statement.
Prior to this engagement, she worked at General Electric for 18 years, where she played key roles as the General Counsel for various businesses such as GE Consumer and Industrial, GE Aviation, and GE Healthcare. She would also be part of the Wipro Executive Council, Wipro said on Monday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.