Technical glitch hits trading in Bank Nifty

MUMBAI

04 June 2020 22:56 IST

Options contract prices not updated

A technical glitch at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday affected trading in the Bank Nifty options contracts in the derivatives segment.

According to market participants, Bank Nifty options contract prices were not getting updated properly leading to confusion among investors.

Further, there were sudden and sharp swings in the premiums that were being quoted for the contracts, which made trading in the instrument very difficult.

Bank Nifty is the only sectoral index-based derivative contract that sees a significant amount of trading.

It is the most popular index derivatives instrument after Nifty contracts.

Incidentally, the Bank Nifty fell 2.63% on Thursday even as the benchmark Nifty lost a marginal 0.32% to close at 10,029.10.

Meanwhile, the NSE confirmed brokers got in touch with the bourse, but did not elaborate any further on the cause of the problem.

“A few members reached out to us and we are examining it,” said an NSE spokesperson.

Brokers, on their part, said that they sent alerts to their clients to trade cautiously in Bank Nifty contracts since there was no clarity on the reason for the glitch and the time it would take to resolve the issue.

In the last few months, there have been instances where technical glitches have led to issues such as prices not getting updated and client margins not being reflected properly.