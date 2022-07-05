TechM ropes in FireCompass to offer cyber vulnerability solutions
‘In today’s phygitally-connected world, guarding the cyber frontier has become imperative’
Bengaluru
Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Boston-based FireCompass, an autonomous red teaming and external attack surface management platform.
The partnership would unveil CARTA (continuous automated red teaming assessment) as-a-service to help enterprises discover cyber vulnerabilities and secure business-critical assets against cyberattacks, the company said in a release.
With CARTA-as-a-service, customers would be able to address risks and mitigate vulnerabilities even before they could be identified and exploited by an attacker as CARTA provided an end-to-end solution that allowed a continuous and automated discovery of the digital attack surface, the tech firm claimed.
Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “In today’s phygitally-connected world, guarding the cyber frontier has become imperative. It is no longer enough to do occasional or manual penetration testing to prevent revenue loss caused by cyber-breach. There is a pressing need for holistic and advanced cyber-defence solutions to safeguard business-critical data.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.