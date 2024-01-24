GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TechM reports 61% decline in Q3 net profit

January 24, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tech Mahindra reported a 61% year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹510.4 crore in the December ended quarter of FY24 as against ₹1,296.6 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations declined to ₹13,101.3, a 4.6% fall compared with ₹13,734.6 crore a year earlier. However, on a sequential basis, revenue was up by 1.8%, the company said on Wednesday.

Addressing a media conference, Mohit Joshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra, said, “The quarter was a mixed outcome, with growth in the manufacturing and healthcare segments, but muted spending in areas like communications, BFSI and hi-tech.”

The new chief executive of TechM recently said that he was working on three track plans for the company: a plan for revenue, a plan for margins and a plan for the organisation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.