TechM Q1 net rises 1.35% to ₹972 crore

Tech Mahindra Ltd. on Monday reported a 1.35% increase in its first-quarter net profit to ₹972 crore from ₹959 crore in the same period last year despite COVID-19 related demand and supply impact. The company said the impact on its business was not so intense as expected earlier.

Revenue also increased by 5.2% to ₹9,106 crore from ₹8,653 crore in the same period last year. Margins at 14.3% was up 10 bps quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported constant currency revenue growth of 1.8% at $1,207.5 million. It had a free cash flow of $ 316.7 million.