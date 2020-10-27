Business

TechM buys 2 firms to boost digital offering

Tech Mahindra Ltd. said it had fully acquired Momenton, a digital enterprise technology firm offering consultancy and implementation services, and Tenzing Ltd., a technology consulting company for unspecified amounts.

Together, these companies would enable digital capabilities, cloud-based architectures and transformation for customers in Australia and New Zealand, in financial services and other sectors, the firm said in a statement. Vivek Agarwal, head, Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, said, “The acquisitions [will help] strengthen our digital capabilities, and offer... end-to-end transformation services”.

