ADVERTISEMENT

Tech with behavioural analysis can prevent financial frauds, says Das

March 15, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

But deployment of such technology without safeguards can lead to compromise of data, he warns

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das attends a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Technology, combined with behavioural analysis, can go a long way in analysing anomalies in consumer behaviour and help in understanding and preventing frauds, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said while speaking at the Annual conference of RBI Ombudsman in Mumbai.

Suspicious consumer behaviour that could be monitored include transactions during odd hours, transactions against usual patterns and unauthorised beneficiary additions.

He said however that on the flip side, the utilisation of such technologies without appropriate safeguards may lead to compromise of customer data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The possible issues that may arise include invasion of privacy or subtle manipulations based on consumer profiling to nudge [the customer] into certain services that may not be the right fit,” he said.

“Appropriate safeguards need to be put in place in this regard,” he added.

Mr. Das said Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities are being utilised to complement customer service through personalised interaction, chatbots and virtual assistants tailored to specific products.

Its deployment in prevention of frauds, identity verification, vulnerability mitigation and data protection were, however, at nascent stages, he added.

He said under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, the Ombudsman has been entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the trust of ordinary citizens.

“The RBI Ombudsman is expected to provide independent and impartial avenue to citizens for their unresolved grievances. They have the power to facilitate delivery of fair redress of customers’ grievances,” he said.

“There have been significant improvements in the implementation of the integrated Ombudsman framework of the Reserve Bank after the launch of RB-IOS, 2021,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US