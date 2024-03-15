GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tech with behavioural analysis can prevent financial frauds, says Das

But deployment of such technology without safeguards can lead to compromise of data, he warns

March 15, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das attends a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das attends a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Technology, combined with behavioural analysis, can go a long way in analysing anomalies in consumer behaviour and help in understanding and preventing frauds, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said while speaking at the Annual conference of RBI Ombudsman in Mumbai.

Suspicious consumer behaviour that could be monitored include transactions during odd hours, transactions against usual patterns and unauthorised beneficiary additions.

He said however that on the flip side, the utilisation of such technologies without appropriate safeguards may lead to compromise of customer data.

“The possible issues that may arise include invasion of privacy or subtle manipulations based on consumer profiling to nudge [the customer] into certain services that may not be the right fit,” he said.

“Appropriate safeguards need to be put in place in this regard,” he added.

Mr. Das said Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities are being utilised to complement customer service through personalised interaction, chatbots and virtual assistants tailored to specific products.

Its deployment in prevention of frauds, identity verification, vulnerability mitigation and data protection were, however, at nascent stages, he added.

He said under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, the Ombudsman has been entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the trust of ordinary citizens.

“The RBI Ombudsman is expected to provide independent and impartial avenue to citizens for their unresolved grievances. They have the power to facilitate delivery of fair redress of customers’ grievances,” he said.

“There have been significant improvements in the implementation of the integrated Ombudsman framework of the Reserve Bank after the launch of RB-IOS, 2021,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.