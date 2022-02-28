Tech Mahindra introduces metaverse practice
`1,000 engineers will work between Pune, Hyderabad, Dallas and London’
Bengaluru
Tech Mahindra has introduced TechMVerse, its metaverse practice to deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the metaverse for its customers globally.
The company has also identified four of its centres in Pune, Hyderabad, Dallas and London to form a hub to lead its metaverse practice.
CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “Metaverse has the power to disrupt our reality, as well as the future, for good.’‘
From infrastructure to experience, from spatial computing to now commerce, TechMahindra’s TechMverse would enable seamless integration between the company’s existing expertise in 5G and skills in AI, AR/VR and blockchain, he said.
“We would be training 1,000 engineers of us for metaverse to ensure they are ready to solve complex business challenges and imagine new worlds for our customers and society,’‘ Mr. Gurnani added.
