Tech interventions driving fashion sales in India: Flipkart

June 09, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Technology interventions such as Image Search, Video Catalog, Virtual Try-Ons, Video Commerce and Navigated Experiences are driving fashion shopping in India, said Flipkart on Friday.

The e-tailer said the trend was quite evident as customers showed much interest to access the best fashion brands through these technology interventions as well during its End of Season Sales that ended on June 7th.

Not only did Video Commerce double its growth in unique visitors compared to last month, but customers shopping through Video Commerce spent almost double the time on the app compared to others, the firm said.

Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion, said, “We have created a shopping experience that was enabled by a plethora of technology-led innovations. Through Video Commerce, Image Search and Navigated Experiences, we enriched the online fashion experience especially for several first-time shoppers.’‘

This season saw Bengaluru leading the way with the highest number of shoppers, followed by New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata, as per Flipkart.

