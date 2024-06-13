Tech integrates excluded populations into their economies: HP

Most Indians (89%) believe technology is a key enabler in integrating traditionally excluded populations into the economy, according to a study unveiled by HP. This is significantly higher than the global average of 76%. According to the study, 76% of global leaders believe that AI would help drive progress towards sustainability and social impact goals.

“Everyone deserves an opportunity to access the tools needed to thrive in the digital economy. Technology can be a great equalizer and a powerful tool to drive progress. Yet, to truly narrow the digital divide in our rapidly evolving world, we must also equip individuals with the skills to use technology,’‘ said Michele Malejki, HP Global Head of Social Impact and Director, HP Foundation.

HP will soon integrate AI training into its HP LIFE program to promote responsible and effective use of AI. These AI trainings will be offered free of cost under the Digital Business Skills initiative globally, including in India. Additionally, HP said it was expanding its goal to enroll 27.5 lakh users in the HP LIFE free skills-building program, run by the HP Foundation, by 2030. It has already enrolled over 12 lakh users since 2016 globally, enabling them to access job opportunities or start businesses. “Notably, India boasts the highest influx of new users, emphasising the urgent need for skills development,” the study highlighted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.