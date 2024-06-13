GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tech integrates excluded populations into their economies: HP

Published - June 13, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Most Indians (89%) believe technology is a key enabler in integrating traditionally excluded populations into the economy, according to a study unveiled by HP. This is significantly higher than the global average of 76%. According to the study, 76% of global leaders believe that AI would help drive progress towards sustainability and social impact goals.

“Everyone deserves an opportunity to access the tools needed to thrive in the digital economy. Technology can be a great equalizer and a powerful tool to drive progress. Yet, to truly narrow the digital divide in our rapidly evolving world, we must also equip individuals with the skills to use technology,’‘ said Michele Malejki, HP Global Head of Social Impact and Director, HP Foundation.

HP will soon integrate AI training into its HP LIFE program to promote responsible and effective use of AI. These AI trainings will be offered free of cost under the Digital Business Skills initiative globally, including in India. Additionally, HP said it was expanding its goal to enroll 27.5 lakh users in the HP LIFE free skills-building program, run by the HP Foundation, by 2030. It has already enrolled over 12 lakh users since 2016 globally, enabling them to access job opportunities or start businesses. “Notably, India boasts the highest influx of new users, emphasising the urgent need for skills development,” the study highlighted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.