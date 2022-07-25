‘Tech hiring will continue to be bullish in Q2’

The demand for talent in the IT sector is intact even in the current quarter, according to NLB Services. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bengaluru

Demand for talent in the country’s tech industry will witness a 30-40% growth in the current quarter, according to NLB Services, an Atlanta-based staffing services firm.

Skill sets around data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning would witness a surge in demand by at least 35-40% this quarter and beyond, said an analysis put out by the company on Monday based on the first quarter results and hiring outlook released by Indian tech firms in the month of July.

The staffing firm said tech hiring in Q2 would be dominated by top five skills such as data analytics, with a growth expectation of 30% in Q2, cybersecurity (35%), DevOps (25%), AL & ML (40%) and robotic process automation (20%).

While the profits of some of the tech bellwethers may have missed the market estimate, the demand for talent in the IT sector is intact even in the current quarter, according to NLB Services.

Varun Sachdeva, APAC Recruitment & Business Leader, at NLB Services said, “In fact, the robust project pipelines especially in areas of digital transformation, cloud, digital payment infrastructure and cybersecurity, and the investments that Indian IT players were making in the emerging technologies would positively impact the talent ecosystem.’”