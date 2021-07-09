Tech firm NetConnect Global to hire 5,000 techies in 2021

NetConnect Global (NCG), a technology services firm, will hire 5,000 technology professionals across the country by the end of 2021.

The company said as part of its global expansion plans and increased focus on new-age digital technologies such as IoT, cloud app development and deployment and AI and ML, it would hire engineers with expertise in these technologies.

“A digital fabric is essential for organisations that want to stay relevant in a constantly evolving and competitive landscape, but speed must be balanced with pragmatism,” said Sunil Bist, CEO, Netconnect Global.

NetConnect Global has delivery centres in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune.