Business

Tech firm NetConnect Global to hire 5,000 techies in 2021

NetConnect Global (NCG), a technology services firm, will hire 5,000 technology professionals across the country by the end of 2021.

The company said as part of its global expansion plans and increased focus on new-age digital technologies such as IoT, cloud app development and deployment and AI and ML, it would hire engineers with expertise in these technologies.

“A digital fabric is essential for organisations that want to stay relevant in a constantly evolving and competitive landscape, but speed must be balanced with pragmatism,” said Sunil Bist, CEO, Netconnect Global.

NetConnect Global has delivery centres in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2021 11:52:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tech-firm-netconnect-global-to-hire-5000-techies-in-2021/article35241964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY