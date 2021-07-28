Tech firm Clover Infotech to hire 2000 freshers in FY22

Clover Infotech, an IT services and digital-transformation provider, said it would hire 2,000 freshers this year.

The company would hire some 1,000 freshers by September while the rest would be onboarded before the end of this financial year, said the company.

They would be hired from campuses across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCP, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad where it has offices.

The company would undertake a structured skilling exercise for these freshers under its knowledge and training arm — Clover Academy — in areas such as digital technologies, customer experience management solutions, data analytics, cloud and enterprise business applications, said the company.

“The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new-age technologies,” said Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech. “Our customers, which include leading BFSI companies, have increased their reliance on digital technologies to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.”