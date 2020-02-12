Tech-clash a challenge, but can be solved: Accenture

Dazzled by the promise of technology, many organisations created digital products and services just because they could, without fully considering the human, organisational and societal consequences, said Paul Daugherty, chief technology and innovation officer at Accenture.

“Today, we’re seeing a tech-clash caused by the tension between consumer expectations, the potential of technology, and business ambitions — and are now at an important leadership inflection point. We must shift our mindset from ‘just because’ to ‘trust because’ — re-examining our fundamental business and technology models and creating a new basis for competition and growth,’’ he said.

According to Accenture Technology Vision 2020 released on Wednesday, continuing with existing models doesn’t just risk irritating customers or disengaging employees, but could permanently limit the potential for future innovation and growth. But tech-clash is a challenge that can be solved.

Accenture’s Technology Vision identifies five key trends that companies must address over next three years to defuse tech-clash and realise new forms of business value that will be driven in part by stronger, more trusting relationships with stakeholders.

While some (respondents) have referred to today’s environment as a “tech-lash,” or backlash against technology, that term failed to acknowledge the extent to which society was using and benefiting from technology, observed the vision report.

“Rather, it’s a tech-clash — a clash between business and technology models that are incongruous with people’s needs and expectations,’’ it further said.

To compete and succeed in a world where digital is everywhere, companies need a new focus on balancing “value” with “values,” aligning their drive to create business value with their customers’ and employees’ values and expectations, as per the report.

Of the more than 6,000 business and IT executives worldwide that Accenture surveyed for the Technology Vision report, 83% acknowledged that technology has become an inextricable part of the human experience.