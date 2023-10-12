Tea industry passing through acute financial crisis : ITA status paper

October 12, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kolkata

The Indian Tea Association (ITA), a leading body of tea planters, on Thursday said the industry is passing through a phase of acute financial crisis with prices not keeping pace with the rising cost of production.

The ITA, in its status paper 'Tea scenario 2023,' said while tea prices increased at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4% over the last decade, costs of vital inputs such as coal and gas among others grew at a CAGR of 9-15% during the same period.

Besides, the exponential increase in production following the emergence of small tea growers resulted in surplus teas remaining in the system as domestic consumption and exports have not grown to absorb it, the status paper said.

On the price trends of the beverage during the current fiscal, it said tea prices declined alarmingly in 2023 compared with2022. The auction prices of CTC and dust teas covering sale numbers 14 to 39 are down by ₹12.49 per kilogram for Assam tea and ₹11.30 per kilogram for tea from West Bengal. Auction prices for the orthodox variety are also down by ₹95 per kilogram covering the same sale numbers.

The ITA status paper said that while in 2022 tea exports showed some signs of revival and touched 231 million kg, it was down by 2.61 million kg during January to July in 2023.

The export scenario remains grim as shipments to Iran are uncertain. The Iran market constitutes nearly 20% of total tea exports from India and the decline in offtake is due to the payment issues causing financial stress to the exporters, it said.

o mitigate the high exports costs and enable the exporters to remain competitive, the industry has urged the government to consider enhancing RoDTEP (remission of duties or taxes on export products) incentive cap for high quality CTC, orthodox and Darjeeling teas.

