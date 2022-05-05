Tea exports in first 11 months of FY22 drops to 184.35 mn kg

According to tea industry sources, exports were lower due to shortage of shipping containers and high ocean freight

According to tea industry sources, exports were lower due to shortage of shipping containers and high ocean freight

Tea exports declined by 2.4% to 184.35 million kg during the April-February period of the last fiscal, according to latest Tea Board data.

The shipment of the crop stood at 188.91 million kg in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Value of exports in the first 11 months of 2021-22 increased marginally to ₹4,956 crore as compared to ₹4,933 crore in the corresponding period of the 2020-21 fiscal.

CIS countries, including Russia and Ukraine, imported 41.18 million kg, the highest among the overseas destinations of Indian tea, during the period under review from 46.19 million in the year-earlier period.

Among the CIS bloc, Russia was the main importer with a shipment of 31.88 million kg in April- February period of 2021-22, down from 33.65 million kg in the same period previous year, according to the Tea Board data.

Iran was the second largest importer of Indian tea at 27.25 million kg, marginally up from 26.48 million in the first 11 months of the 2020-21.

The U.S. imported 12.43 million kg in the April-February period of the last fiscal, a higher volume from 10.81 million in the corresponding period previous year, the data revealed.

The shipment to China was sharply lower at 4.32 million kg in the first 11 months of the last fiscal as against 11.22 million kg in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

According to tea industry sources, exports were lower due to shortage of shipping containers and high ocean freight.

Tea exports fell to 195.50 million kg in the 2021 calendar year from 209.72 million in 2020, the board data said.

The tea industry had sought a special financial package from the Centre for retaining the viability of plantation activity, which is now under "threat", they said.

According to Indian Tea Association (ITA), annual production in Darjeeling tea has drastically fallen from 12 million kg to six millon kg, with the primary reason being difficulty in replantation due to the hilly terrain and lack of expansion of the cultivation area in the region.