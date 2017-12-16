Tea Board proposes delegation to China

The Tea Board is planning to send a tea-trade delegation to China early next year. The delegation would visit Beijing and Shanghai.

Tea Board officials confirmed the proposal, saying that industry associations had been told to nominate their representatives for the delegation, which is likely to go in February 2018.

‘To-do’ list

The activities that have been proposed are meeting the Chinese authorities, participating in buyer-seller interactions as well as tea-sampling.

The Indian Embassies will also be associated with this endeavour, the first in recent times. India and China are among the world’s largest tea producers. While India’s annual output averages at about 1,200 million kgs, China’s production is estimated at about 2,300 million kgs. Tea is grown in China mostly on small holdings of land.

While India is mostly a black tea producer, China is just the reverse. Just as there has been an increasing trend for consuming green tea in India as a health drink, the trend in China is just the opposite. Youth there, are showing an increasing preference for black tea.`` There are complementarities between the two countries as regards their tea consumption habits and this will be a good initiative”, Tea Board Chairman P K Bezbaruah told The Hindu.

Available statistics show Kenya and China were among the world’s largest exporters . China exported 262.5 million kgs between January and September 2017 while Kenya sent out 320.7 million kgs in this period. India’s exporters stood at 189.7 million kgs. During this period, 1124.3 million kgs of teas were exported . “There is scope of India increasing its exports as there is a market for premium teas and black tea based beverages in China”, a senior Tea Board official said.

China imported 6.4 million kgs of black tea from India in the first 10 months of 2017 valued at Rs 115 crores. The unit price of this was Rs 180.8, which was in the higher price band. India imports a similar amount of green tea from China.